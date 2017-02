MOSCOW, Sept 15 World number four Vera Zvonareva will lead Russia in the Fed Cup final against the Czech Republic, the country's tennis federation said on Thursday.

The Russians also named 16th-ranked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Svetlana Kuznetsova (19) and Ekaterina Makarova (43) for the Nov. 5-6 tie at the Olympic indoor arena in Moscow.

Captain Shamil Tarpishchev has relied on the same team that crushed Italy 5-0 in the semi-finals in April.

"We have decided to go with the same line-up as had played against Italy because these girls have developed good team spirit and camaraderie," Tarpishchev said.

"I think they have shown they are really want to play on the same team and help each other."

Russia will be bidding for their fifth Fed Cup title since 2004, while the Czechs are looking for their first since splitting from Slovakia in 1993.