Nov 5 Latest score from the Fed Cup tennis final between Russia and Czech Republic in Moscow on Saturday (* new result):

Russia are level with Czech Republic 1-1 * Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) beat Lucie Safarova (Czech Republic) 6-2 6-3 Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) beat Maria Kirilenko (Russia) 6-2 6-2

(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double-click on the newslink:

for more tennis