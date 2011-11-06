MOSCOW Nov 6 Kveta Peschke and Lucie Hradecka
beat Maria Kirilenko and Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-2 in the decisive
doubles to give the Czech Republic a 3-2 win over Russia in the
Fed Cup final on Sunday, clinching the country's first title as
an independent nation.
Earlier, Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova prevailed over
Svetlana Kuznetsova 4-6 6-2 6-3 in the first match of the day to
put the Czechs within a point of claiming their first Fed Cup
crown after they split from Slovakia in 1993.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who replaced Kirilenko after the
latter's straight-set loss to Kvitova on Saturday, overpowered
Czech number two Lucie Safarova 6-2 6-4 in the second reverse
singles to pull the hosts level at 2-2.
The Czechs' last triumph came when, playing as
Czechoslovakia, they beat the former Soviet Union 2-1 in the
1988 final.
