April 11 Former world number one Serena Williams will lead a U.S. Fed Cup team against Ukraine next week, team captain Mary Joe Fernandez said on Wednesday.

The 13-time grand slam champion will be joined by Christina McHale, Sloane Stephens and Liezel Huber for the April 21-22 competition in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

The winning country in the best-of-five match will advance to the 2013 Fed Cup main group and have a chance to play for the title. The loser will be relegated to World Group II. (Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)