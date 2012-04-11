April 11 Former world number one Serena Williams
will lead a U.S. Fed Cup team against Ukraine next week, team
captain Mary Joe Fernandez said on Wednesday.
The 13-time grand slam champion will be joined by Christina
McHale, Sloane Stephens and Liezel Huber for the April 21-22
competition in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
The winning country in the best-of-five match will advance
to the 2013 Fed Cup main group and have a chance to play for the
title. The loser will be relegated to World Group II.
(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by
Frank Pingue)