PARIS Feb 4 Aravane Rezai has claimed she was forced to leave the France Fed Cup team amid a dispute with team captain Julien Escude, the sports daily L'Equipe reported on Saturday.

Rezai was named as a reserve in the team to face Slovakia in the first round in Bratislava this weekend and decided to leave the squad before changing her mind on Friday.

"I don't want to hold someone who does not want to stay," Escude was quoted as saying on L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr).

Rezai, who has dropped to 123rd in the WTA rankings after reaching a career high 15th in October, 2010, then changed her mind.

"I accept to miss the Paris Open('s qualifications) to stay with the team," she said in a statement late on Friday.

On Saturday, however, she told another story to L'Equipe.

"I was asked to leave in very harsh terms," she said. "So I leave because I have no choice."