PARIS May 29 Switzerland's favourite sporting son Roger Federer expressed his disappointment over the corruption scandal engulfing soccer's world governing body FIFA on Friday.

The 33-year-old Federer, a keen fan of his local team FC Basel, gave his thoughts on the matter after reaching the fourth round of the French Open.

"I am a football fan, a soccer fan, but I'm not a fan of (FIFA)," Federer told reporters.

"I love to watch soccer. You know, when you're a fan, what you want is for things to be done properly in the right way, and it doesn't seem to be the case.

"But, you know, I think it's quite disappointing to see what's happening today. I think it's bad in terms of image. I want to simply be a soccer fan. Nothing else."

A vote on Friday will decide if Federer's fellow Swiss, 79-year-old Sepp Blatter, will be re-elected as president of the crisis-hit organisation.

Real Madrid fan Rafa Nadal, the defending French Open champion, whose uncle played for Barcelona and Spain, said sporting officials needed to be "honest and fair".

"If there is some people that are not being honest with the rest of the people, then they don't deserve to be where they are," the Spaniard said.

"So if that's what happened on that case with some people of FIFA, is great news that these people will not be there again.

"It's important to have the right people at every place." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Julian Linden)