Oct 12 Roger Federer has split with his coach Paul Annacone, the Swiss former world number one said on Saturday.

"After a terrific 3-1/2 years working together, Paul and I have decided to move on to the next chapter in our professional lives," Federer said on his website (www.rogerfederer.com).

The announcement came two days after the world number seven was dumped out of the Shanghai Masters by France's Gael Monfils.

Federer, winner of a record 17 grand slams, is battling to qualify for next month's end-of-season ATP World Tour Finals for the 12th consecutive year. (Writing by Alison Wildey; editing by Ken Ferris)