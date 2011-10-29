ZURICH Oct 29 Tennis ace Roger Federer has said retirement is not imminent and that he will continue playing as long he has fans' support.

In an interview with with his home twon newspaper the Basler Zeitung, the 30-year-old responded to a question about when he might stop playing.

"It will be a while before it's time. So long as I'm well supported, I'll participate." he said.

"It will likely be my body that decides when it's time."

The Swiss has won a men's record 16 grand slam singles titles but has dropped to fourth in the world rankings after a disappointing season where he failed to win a major. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley, editing by Mark Meadows)