PARIS, June 1 Roger Federer is no longer represented by International Management Group (IMG) after the 16-times grand-slam champion's agent Tony Godsick left the company, IMG said on Friday.

"We confirm that Tony Godsick has left the company. Tony is a great guy and we thank him for his 19 years of service. We wish him continued success in the future," said an IMG spokesman.

"Our contract with Roger Federer has expired and we no longer represent him. Roger is an icon in the world of sports.

"He is a great guy, a gentleman and an incredible champion. We are honoured to have represented him and proud of the work we did for him for many years. We hope to do business with him again in the future."

Federer, the world number three, is at the French Open, playing France's Nicolas Mahut in the third round.

Federer and Godsick's departure from IMG follows last year's decision by former golf number one Tiger Woods and his agent Mark Steinberg to sever ties with the sports management company. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)