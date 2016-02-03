LONDON Feb 3 Roger Federer will be out of action for up to a month after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in Switzerland to repair a torn meniscus, his agent at TEAM8 Tony Godsick told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 17-times grand slam champion suffered the injury the day after his Australian Open run ended in the semi-finals last week.

Federer has withdrawn from the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam (Feb. 8-21) and the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai (Feb. 22-27).

"I am so disappointed to have to miss Rotterdam and Dubai as they are two of my favourite tournaments on the ATP World Tour," said Federer, who is the reigning champion in Dubai having won the title for the seventh time last March.

"While this is an unfortunate setback, I feel grateful that up until now I have remained mostly healthy throughout my career," the 34-year-old Swiss added.

"My doctors have ensured me that the surgery was a success and with proper rehabilitation, I will be able to return to the Tour soon."

The world number three has won two Rotterdam trophies among his 88 career titles. (Editing by Ed Osmond)