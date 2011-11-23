(Adds quotes)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Nov 23 There have been many
highlights this year for Novak Djokovic but he described his
woeful defeat by David Ferrer at the ATP World Tour Finals on
Wednesday as his "worst match of the year."
The world number one was trounced 6-3 6-1 in little more
than an hour by the tenacious Spaniard and could now miss out on
the semi-finals even if he does recover some form before taking
on fellow Serb Janko Tipsarevic in his final Group A match.
"I mean, all the credit to my opponent, he played a great
match. But, you know, I just wasn't there," the 24-year-old, who
began the year with a 41-match winning rampage and won three of
the season's four grand slams, told reporters.
"It was the worst match I've played this season so far
definitely. So many unforced errors. I'm not playing well.
That's a fact.
"Maybe it's because of the length of the season. Maybe it's
just because I'm not feeling well. But those days are possible
in sport and you have to accept the defeat."
Djokovic, who had worries over a sore shoulder coming into
the tournament, stayed with world number five Ferrer until 3-3
in the opening set but his game then disintegrated into a pile
of unforced errors -- 33 to be exact.
"This match, I have no words to explain. Nothing was going
really. Nothing was going well.
"It's hard to find something that I felt well tonight,
really. Movement, just the feel for the ball, anticipation on
the court, nothing. Just a terrible, terrible match.
"I mean, I'm embarrassed to look at the stats. I can't
imagine what the number is."
Even if Djokovic bows out early in London and fails to reach
the semi-finals, a scenario he said could happen unless he
improves "50 percent", he said nothing could tarnish his year.
"I think nothing can ruin the season. I mean even if I
didn't play anything after U.S. Open, my season would still be
incredible. So I don't want to think in that way," he said.
Ferrer's win, his fifth in 11 meetings with Djokovic
although only his second on hardcourts, meant the Spaniard is
definitely through to the semi-finals after two straight-sets
wins, the other coming against Andy Murray.
While many of his rivals look in need of a rest, the
29-year-old looks as though he wants the season to run and run.
"I think today was maybe my best match of the season,"
Ferrer, the 2007 runner-up, told reporters.
He also explained his shrug of the shoulders celebration
after winning match point.
"The gesture was for surprise. I beat the world number one
in two sets."
