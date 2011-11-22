LONDON Nov 22 Mardy Fish has grafted all
year to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals and despite two
defeats and his muscles screaming for mercy the American is
determined to match Roger Federer shot for shot in his final
group match on Thursday.
Fish, 29, was beaten 7-6 6-1 by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in his
second Group B match on Tuesday after pushing Rafa Nadal to a
deciding set tiebreak on Sunday when he made his debut at the
prestigious year-ender for the world's top eight.
He could hardly walk after the Nadal defeat and was clearly
struggling a little physically in the second set against Tsonga
when he lost the last six games in a hurry.
However, despite his slim chances of reaching the
semi-finals, the world number eight and American number one said
he would not be just there for the ride when he takes on
16-times grand slam champion Federer.
"That's hard to do. That's really hard to do, to be honest,"
Fish, who has enjoyed the greatest year of his steady but
unspectacular career, told reporters.
"To just say, just enjoy the experience, go out there, and
you've got nothing to lose, and go for it all. It's really not
how it works.
"You have a respect level for yourself. I feel like I can
win. I felt like I could win both the matches I already played,
and I didn't. So we'll see how I turn up tomorrow."
Fish normally spends this week enjoying the holidays with
his family and friends but any thoughts of Thanksgiving
festivities back home will have to wait.
"You're going to have to prise me off the court to not be
able to compete in an event like this," Fish, who lives in Los
Angeles, said.
"I worked very hard this past year, these past two years,
made a lot of sacrifices. These are the rewards, playing in an
event like this."
Fish was visibly agitated on Tuesday as the fatigue of a
long season and the desperate attempts to rehab from hamstring
problems that forced him to retire from his last two tournaments
appeared to catch up with him.
At one stage he had an animated conversation with umpire
Carlos Bernardes and was warned for hurling his racket.
"He's seen good sides and bad sides of me," Fish joked.
"That was probably a good side. It was a friendly exchange. I
told him that I loved him."
Fish, however, could not hide his frustration at the recent
injury problems that undermined his chances in London.
"It's disappointing because this is such a great event," he
said. "You work so hard to get here for 10 months. I get all the
way here and I couldn't do the things that I wanted to do before
and prepare the way that I prepared basically for every
tournament almost up until this one."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)