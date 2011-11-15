(Adds Tsonga quotes)
LONDON Nov 15 Old foes Rafa Nadal and
Roger Federer will meet in the group stage of the ATP World Tour
finals starting in London on Sunday while world number one Novak
Djokovic will clash with number three Andy Murray.
The round-robin competition which ends the men's tennis
season is made up of two groups of four with the top two from
each pool going through to the semi-finals.
Defending champion Federer has not won a grand slam singles
title this year for the first time since 2002 but has bounced
back to form with triumphs in his last two tournaments including
last week's Paris Masters.
"Anyone can beat anyone," said Federer before the draw
ceremony in London.
"I'm really looking forward to it. It's a strong year."
Nadal and Federer are joined in Group B by Frenchman
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who beat Federer in this year's Wimbledon
quarter-finals but lost to the Swiss in Sunday's Paris final.
American Mardy Fish completes the pool despite being
troubled with a hamstring strain.
Spaniard Nadal, who beat long-time rival Federer in the
French Open final in June, missed the Paris Masters in order to
focus on the World Tour finals -- which includes the eight best
players this year.
Djokovic, who has enjoyed a scorching year including winning
the Australian Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open, also pulled out of
the Paris Masters because of a sore shoulder but should be fit
for the week-long London showpiece.
The Serbian has been drawn in Group A alongside Briton
Murray, Spaniard David Ferrer and Czech Tomas Berdych.
Murray's 17-match winning streak was ended by Berdych in the
Paris quarter-finals last week.
Tsonga will face Federer for the seventh time this year but
is looking forward to the challenge.
"Obviously it couldn't be an easy draw but it's a very good
group for me, I'll be playing against Roger once again," the
Frenchman told a news conference in Paris.
"I'll play Rafa on a (hardcourt) surface that suits me
really well and I'll be expecting to beat Mardy Fish. Having
played there three years ago will help me because I won't be
looking around telling myself 'oh it's great to be here'. I'm
not going there just to participate."
(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer; To query
or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)