LONDON Nov 20 Defending champion Roger
Federer made a winning start at the ATP World Tour Finals with
6-2 2-6 6-4 victory in his opening round-robin match against
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga at the O2 on Sunday.
The Swiss, competing at the season-ender for the 10th
consecutive year, raced through the first set in 21 minutes but
world number six Tsonga made sure the capacity crowd got value
for money with a stirring fightback.
Federer missed two routine forehands in the third game of
the second set to gift Tsonga a break of serve and the French
powerhouse suddenly came to life, breaking the Federer serve
again on the way to levelling the match.
The decider went with serve until the final game when Tsonga
wavered badly, missing a routine volley, then serving a double
fault to give Federer sight of victory.
A crunching forehand brought up three match points for the
16-times grand slam champion and although Tsonga saved one with
a first serve winner he could only watch as Federer rolled a
backhand winner down the line on his second attempt.
Federer, whose world ranking has slipped to four after a
rare season without a grand slam silverware, will set a new
record if he retains the title in London.
The 30-year-old is currently level on five with Ivan Lendl
and Pete Sampras.
Later on the opening day Rafa Nadal takes on debutant Mardy
Fish of the United States, also in Group B.
