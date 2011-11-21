(Adds detail)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Nov 21 Andy Murray's hopes of
winning the ATP World Tour Finals were dealt a double blow when
he lost his opening group match to Spain's David Ferrer and then
warned he could have to withdraw from the tournament with a
groin injury.
The 24-year-old Scot produced an error-strewn display in a
6-4 7-5 defeat, his first to Ferrer on any surface other than
the Spaniard's preferred clay, slumping to defeat in their
opening Group A clash in exactly two hours at the O2.
Murray often looked leaden-footed and lacked any spark
despite leading in both sets.
The world number three needed treatment at the end of the
first set and although he was able to carry on without calling
for the physio again, he could find no way through the
formidable defences of the 29-year-old from Valencia.
"Yeah, I mean, I had a problem with my groin. I have to see
how it goes for tomorrow," Murray, who arrived in great form
after a recent 17-match winning streak that included three
consecutive titles in Asia, told reporters.
"I'll decide tomorrow whether or not I keep playing. If it
wasn't slams or this event, I wouldn't have played."
Group A action continues later when Novak Djokovic, the
world number one and winner of three of the year's four majors,
faces hard-hitting Czech Tomas Berdych.
Murray, if he does recover, could have to beat both in his
remaining matches to qualify for the semi-finals of a tournament
that ranks just below the grand slams in terms of prestige and
importance.
Ferrer, who was runner-up at the season-ender in 2007, is
exactly the kind of player Murray would have least liked to have
faced given his physical condition.
One of the game's most durable players, Ferrer scampered all
over the court to frustrate Murray's attempts to take charge of
the contest.
The Scot made 44 unforced errors as he attempted to break
down Ferrer. He achieved early breaks in both sets but on each
occasion he tamely surrendered his own serve immediately with
some elementary mistakes.
Ferrer saved a break point at 4-4 in the first set and then
sealed the opener in the following game when Murray hooked
tired-looking forehand wide of the sideline.
Murray tried to fire himself up at the start of the second
set despite the muted atmosphere in the less than full
17,500-capacity arena, and briefly appeared to have got back on
track when he broke to lead 2-0.
However, it proved to be a false dawn as the errors returned
and Ferrer began to dictate the points with his forehand in
particular testing Murray's suspect groin.
Ferrer broke back and then failed to convert two points for
a 4-2 lead as Murray hung on.
Murray then broke to lead 4-3 when Ferrer missed a forehand
but again he failed to build on it, double-faulting on game
point to allow the Spaniard to level at 4-4.
At 5-6, Ferrer reached match point with a nervy forehand
volley which clipped the line and he converted at the first
attempt, punishing his opponent for an ill-advised drop shot.
"I think it was important to start with a win," Ferrer told
reporters. "I think he had some little problems, but not too
many strong problems because he played the whole match."
Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer both won their opening Group B
matches on Sunday, although they were pushed to three sets
against Mardy Fish and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga respectively.
Nadal and Federer face each other for the 26th time in their
careers on Tuesday, although it will be the first time they have
met in a round-robin scenario.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)