LONDON Nov 22 French showman Jo-Wilfried
Tsonga won a few thousand more admirers as he got off the mark
at the ATP World Tour Finals with a virtuoso display against
Mardy Fish on Tuesday.
Tsonga, who reached the last four at Wimbledon this year
with his dazzling brand of attacking tennis, stayed in the hunt
for a semi-final place with a 7-6 6-1 defeat of the American who
has now lost both his matches at the O2.
The world number six will know exactly what he needs to do
in his third Group B match against Rafa Nadal after the Spaniard
faces great rival Roger Federer in an eagerly-anticipated clash
in the evening session.
Federer beat Tsonga on Sunday in three sets and Nadal also
needed a deciding set to overcome Fish.
Year-end tournament debutant Fish fought hard to get back
into the opening set, breaking Tsonga when the powerful
Frenchman served at 5-4, but the tiebreak proved crucial.
Tsonga, sporting a pair of bright red tennis shoes, took it
and despite dropping serve immediately in the second set he
reeled off the next six games with a series of flamboyant swings
of his racket.
A jaded-looking Fish could do nothing to stem the flow and
lost his cool at one point, slamming his racket into the court
and receiving a warning from the chair umpire.
"I played really well and it's good to win my first match
here," Tsonga said on court after performing his trademark
celebratory skip around the blue court.
"I can play without pressure in my last match now."
