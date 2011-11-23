(Repeats to omit extraneous phrase in intro)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Nov 23 David Ferrer, the lesser
known Spaniard in the ATP World Tour Finals, burst out of Rafa
Nadal's shadow to reach the last four on Wednesday with a
demolition job on world number one Novak Djokovic at the O2
Arena.
While Nadal's place in the semi-finals is still in doubt
after his thrashing at the hands of Roger Federer on Tuesday,
world number five Ferrer made sure he will be around at the
weekend with a 6-3 6-1 defeat of the year's outstanding player.
In the day's other match, Czech Tomas Berdych saved a match
point against Djokovic's fellow Serb Janko Tipsarevic to seal a
2-6 6-3 7-6 victory which means the calculators may be needed to
decide who finishes runner-up in Group A on Friday.
The complications mean Djokovic could beat Davis Cup team
mate Tipsarevic, a stand-in for injured Briton Andy Murray, and
still fail to go through while a defeat, providing Ferrer beats
Berdych, would see him survive.
Whatever the maths, Djokovic said he would need to play "50
percent" better in his next match.
"I have no words to explain this match," Djokovic, who went
on a 41-match winning rampage at the start of the year and
claimed three of the year's four majors, told reporters.
"Nothing was going well. I don't play at least 50 percent
better than I did tonight, I don't think I'll have any chance.
You always hope that tomorrow will bring something better."
In front of another sell-out crowd in the 17,500-capacity
arena, Djokovic began solidly enough as the first six games of
the match went with serve.
However, when the terrier-like Ferrer raced across court on
break point to whip a forehand down the line that caught his
opponent flat-footed at the net, the match ceased to become a
real contest as the 29-year-old from Valencia ran way with it.
He broke the Djokovic serve again to win the opening set and
he needed nothing spectacular in the second set as Djokovic
offered little resistance. The Serb's mounting unforced error
tally spoke volumes.
"I'm embarrassed to look at the stats," Djokovic, who made
33 unforced errors, said. "All credit to my opponent, he played
a great match but, you know, I wasn't there."
SKEWED VOLLEY
World number nine Tipsarevic, one of the year's most
improved players, can no longer reach the semi-finals after his
defeat by Berdych although he can content himself with his
$70,000 fee for being an alternate and the $120,000
participation fee after replacing the injured Andy Murray.
He should also have banked another $120,000 for a
round-robin victory but a skewed volley on match point in the
deciding set tiebreaker proved extremely costly.
Berdych looked set for a second consecutive defeat, after
his three-set loss to Djokovic on Monday, when Tipsarevic turned
the breaker round to lead 6-5 on serve.
He struck lucky though as Tipsarevic let him off the hook.
First the bearded Serb's backhand volley went inches wide of
the sideline on match point.
He followed that with a crazy double fault and the match
ended painfully when he stumbled over trying to return a Berdych
serve. In trying to get to his feet he fell again and ended up
in a heap as a relieved Berdych played the ball away into an
empty court.
Tipsarevic hobbled off after whacking his knee on the court
although he said he would be okay to play Djokovic.
"If I have gotten the chance one more time, I would still
take that ball early and go to the net and play the volley,"
said the Serb who began the year ranked 49th in the world.
"I am not honestly at all disappointed because of the way I
played on the match point.
"My feeling now is that I will be ready for practice
tomorrow afternoon."
Berdych was just happy to still be in with a shout.
"I was a bit unlucky on Monday but I got luckier here," he
said. "There is still a good chance to qualify and go through.
So we will see."
In Group B Federer has already guaranteed a top-two place
and he will be joined in the semis by the winner of Nadal and
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga who face off on Thursday evening.
Frenchman Tsonga is expecting a backlash from Nadal after
his humiliating 6-3 6-0 defeat by Federer.
"Rafa is a champion, he has pride," Tsonga told Reuters.
"Such a defeat will be stuck in his throat. He's hit but not
sunk. It's like when you hunt. If you miss the boar, you just
run away."
(additional reporting by Eric Salliot in Paris)
