LONDON Nov 24 Roger Federer completed his
round-robin matches at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-1 3-6
6-3 defeat of American Mardy Fish at the O2 Arena on Thursday.
The Swiss maestro claimed a third consecutive win as he
warmed up for a potential semi-final against either world number
one Novak Djokovic, Tomas Berdych or David Ferrer.
Tournament debutant Fish bowed out on Thanksgiving Day with
a spirited performance despite having no chance of reaching the
semi-finals, having lost both his previous matches to Rafa Nadal
and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga.
They face eachother later on Thursday with the winner
advancing along with Group B winner Federer.
Fans with expensive tickets must have feared the worst when
Federer cruised through the first set in half and hour but they
were given value for money as Fish made a match of it.
Federer never came anywhere near the heights he achieved in
his sensational demolition of Nadal on Tuesday and he was
outplayed by Fish in the second set as the 29-year-old American
let rip with some flashing winners.
However, the 16-times grand slam champion, bidding for a
record sixth title at the season-ender, resumed normal service,
breaking Fish at the start of the third set before moving on to
complete victory in one hour 47 minutes.
