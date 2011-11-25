LONDON Nov 25 World number one Novak
Djokovic followed Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray out of the ATP
World Tour Finals on Friday when he lost to fellow Serb Janko
Tipsarevic for the first time.
On the final day of round-robin action at the O2 Arena a
jaded-looking Djokovic was beaten 3-6 6-3 6-3 to end Group A
with two defeats and one victory.
Djokovic would still have crept into the semi-finals through
the back door had David Ferrer beaten Tomas Berdych later but
the Spaniard went down 3-6 7-5 6-1.
After staring elimination in the face Berdych ended up
winning Group A and thus avoided a semi-final against holder and
red hot favourite Roger Federer.
The Czech will take on Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, the charismatic
Frenchman who sent Nadal packing on Thursday, in one semi-final
while Ferrer's punishment for letting Berdych off the hook is a
clash with the unbeaten Federer.
Djokovic's exit means three of the world's top four failed
to survive the group stage although in Murray's case he withdrew
after one match here because of a groin injury.
Tipsarevic, who replaced Murray, walked off with earnings of
$190,000 after finishing his year with a first ever victory over
close friend Djokovic -- $70,000 as his fee for being the
on-site alternate and $120,000 for his sole win.
While he was delighted with his victory, Tipsarevic admitted
his opponent, winner of three of the year's four grand slam
titles, was not firing on all cylinders.
"I'm not trying to undermine my performance or my victory
today, but I can freely say that this was not Novak Djokovic
from the U.S. Open or Wimbledon," he said.
FIZZLED OUT
Djokovic began the match aggressively, striking the ball
into the corners with relentless accuracy and pace.
A single break of serve was enough to claim the opening set
off his Davis Cup team mate and he still looked comfortable
early in the second set as the goatee-bearded world number nine
Tipsarevic hung on grimly.
Gradually, however, the fizz went out of Djokovic's
groundstrokes and a match that he appeared to have in his pocket
suddenly began to drift away as Tipsarevic began to dictate many
of the baseline exchanges with some venomous hitting.
He broke in the sixth game when Djokovic netted a lazy
dropshot attempt but surrendered the advantage immediately.
Some ragged play, including a double fault at deuce, then
helped Tipsarevic break again for a 5-3 lead and he held serve
to level the match.
Tipsarevic carried his momentum into the third set and broke
with an angled winner after dragging Djokovic to the net with a
poorly-disguised drop shot that should have been punished.
Djokovic never looked like recovering and by the time he
buried a forehand into the net to end the contest he appeared to
be running on empty.
