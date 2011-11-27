(Adds details, quote)
By Martyn Herman
LONDON Nov 27 Roger Federer became the
first player to win the ATP World Tour Finals six times but had
to weather a storming fightback by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga before
retaining his title with a 6-3 6-7 6-3 victory at the O2 on
Sunday.
The 30-year-old, playing in the title match of the
tournament for the seventh time in 10 years and contesting his
100th Tour final, squandered a match point in the second set but
eventually extinguished Tsonga's fire to claim the 70th title of
a career that burns as bright as ever.
On yet another record-breaking day for the 16-times grand
slam champion, Federer not only edged clear of five-timers Ivan
Lendl and Pete Sampras in the tournament's roll of honour but he
also gained the distinction of being the oldest player to win
the season-ender since Ilie Nastase in 1975.
It took all his years of experience and a few moments of
magic to withstand Tsonga's force, however, as the explosive
Frenchman thrilled the 17,500-capacity crowd with a barrage of
winners that threatened to turn the contest on its head.
After levelling the match Tsonga threw everything at Federer
in the decider but he was stopped in his tracks when he dropped
serve at 3-4 and this time there was no escape as the Swiss
pounded away a volley to triumph in two hours 18 minutes.
"I couldn't be more happy and I couldn't be more exhausted
because Jo sucked all the last energy out of me today," Federer
said on court after sealing the $1.63 million jackpot for going
through the tournament undefeated for the second year in a row.
Despite not winning one of the year's majors for the first
time since 2002, Federer ended 2011 on a 17-match winning streak
and with a hat-trick of indoor titles and claimed his triumph in
London ranked alongside his greatest moments.
"It feels very special," Federer, who climbs back above Andy
Murray to No.3 in the rankings and will start next year eyeing
Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, told reporters.
"I've been trying to sort of block it out for the entire
tournament. So now it's finally sort of reality that I've been
able to win six World Tour Finals. It's an amazing feeling. I
know it's one of my greatest accomplishments.
"This definitely is an amazing finish again to the season.
I've never finished so strong."
Bizarrely, it was the third successive Sunday that Federer
and Tsonga faced each other across a net.
PARIS MASTERS
Last week Federer opened London's third hosting of the ATP's
showpiece tournament with a three-set round-robin victory over
the 26-year-old and the week before he came out on top in a
one-sided Paris Masters final.
Tsonga, bidding to become the first Frenchman to win the
season-ending championship since its inception in 1970, began in
impressive fashion, though, and looked the more menacing player
until Federer found a spark to break serve to love in the eighth
game when Tsonga fluffed a backhand volley.
A forehand winner gave Federer a break midway through the
second set and a routine victory beckoned until the match
unexpectedly burst into life.
Serving for the title at 5-4, Federer came under attack by
Tsonga who eked out his only break points of the match by going
0-40 ahead. Federer saved two but Tsonga pounced on a volley to
level the set at 5-5 to the delight of a crowd that contained
the Duchess of Cambridge and Real Madrid forward Cristiano
Ronaldo.
Federer went 5-2 up in the tiebreak but even a man with 806
wins on the ATP Tour can get edgy and a passive match point at
6-5 was punished by a belting Tsonga winner.
Tsonga then got a set point himself and gobbled up a weak
Federer second serve to take the match to a final set shootout.
Federer kept his nose in front in the deciding set despite
some ferocious hitting from Tsonga and, just like he did in the
first set, broke in a gripping eighth game when Tsonga sent a
volley long under enormous pressure.
Serving for the match for the second time, Federer made sure
there was no mistake, setting three match points with an ace and
then swatting away a volley.
Tsonga can take heart from winning over another army of fans
and can look forward to threatening the Big Four next year.
"Tonight I can look at myself in the mirror and say I fought
enough," he told reporters.
Belarussian Max Mirnyi and Canadian Daniel Nestor beat Poles
Mariusz Fyrstenberg and Marcin Matkowski 7-5 6-3 to win the
doubles title.
