By Martyn Herman
LONDON, Nov 22 The best season of Andy
Murray's career ended in anti-climax when he was forced to
withdraw from the ATP World Tour Finals with a groin injury on
Tuesday.
Briton Murray had laboured to a 6-4 7-5 defeat in his
opening Group A match against Spain's David Ferrer the previous
day, after which the world number three revealed that he had
damaged his groin while practising for the prestigious eight-man
tournament at London's o2 Arena.
He failed to keep his allotted booking on the practice court
on Tuesday and after consulting with his team the 24-year-old
Scot decided to pull out of the tournament rather than risk
further injury.
"It was one of those things where you kind of hope that
things are going to get better, but the reality was that wasn't
ever going to happen," a glum-looking Murray told reporters.
"Yesterday I was really unhappy on the court. I wasn't
enjoying it at all. I couldn't give anywhere near my best."
On-site alternate Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia will take
Murray's place for the final two group matches against Tomas
Berdych on Wednesday and world number one Novak Djokovic on
Friday, and will inherit the Briton's record so far.
The injury was a cruel blow for Murray who reached the
semi-finals of all four grand slam tournaments this year and
since the U.S. Open had been the form player on the men's tour
along with former world number one Roger Federer.
Before his surprise defeat by Ferrer he was being strongly
tipped to win the season-ending tournament which is regarded as
just below the majors in terms of prestige.
"I was told I would have to take a week to 10 days off and I
just didn't have a chance to recover," Murray, who won three
consecutive titles during the recent Asian swing, said.
"I never want to pull out of tournaments, especially one
this size. But it's a decision I kind of had to make because I
was probably going to do more damage to myself.
"It's disappointing to finish the year that way. You kind of
want to go out having given everything, like last year's match
(in the semi-final against Rafa Nadal).
One of the main factors behind Murray's decision was the
looming Australian Open. He reached the final there this year,
losing to Djokovic, and his thoughts are now on making sure he
is 100 percent for the start fo 2012.
"It might seem to you guys like it's a long time away. But
the Australian Open is six, seven weeks away," Murray said.
"I could mess up my preparation for that, for the beginning
of the year."
Murray's withdrawal is a blow for the London organisers and
the home fans, although with all the evening sessions sold out
to their 17,500 capacity and most of the day session nearly full
his absence will not affect attendances.
The tournament continues later on Tuesday with a blockbuster
clash between Nadal and Federer in Group B -- the 26th time they
have met in their illustrious careers.
