LONDON Nov 20 Rafa Nadal opened his account at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-2 3-6 7-6 defeat of American Mardy Fish in a late-night Group B thriller at the O2 on Sunday.

The world number two was stretched to the limit by Fish who produced some dazzling tennis in his first match at the season-ender having cracked the world's top 10 this year.

Nadal took advantage of a slow start by his opponent to dominate the first set but the 29-year-old Fish responded by winning the second on his fifth set point with one of many sumptuous volleys he produced in the near three-hour duel.

Nadal, who had not played a competitive match for a month leading into the Finals, moved 2-0 ahead in the decider but after he rushed off court for a toilet break Fish reeled off the next three games when he returned.

The Spaniard broke back and had two match points at 5-6 on the Fish serve, failing to convert either chance.

Perspiring heavily on the quick indoor surface, Nadal moved 4-1 ahead in the tiebreak and when three more match points arrived he made no mistake, sealing victory when the leaping Fish netted a high volley. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)