LONDON Nov 22 An hour after one of the
worst beatings of his career Rafa Nadal refused to be too
downhearted on Tuesday and said he was still in contention at
the ATP World Tour Finals.
The Spaniard was thrashed 6-3 6-0 by great rival Roger
Federer in exactly an hour and now faces a do-or-die tussle with
Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Thursday to reach the
semi-finals of a tournament he has never won.
"I have to accept it, congratulate him because he played
really well," Nadal, who had won 17 of their previous 25
encounters but was comprehensively outplayed on this occasion,
told reporters.
"It's not the moment to say goodbye. It's not the moment to
go down. It's the moment to keep fighting. I'm still in the
tournament. I still have the chance to be in the semi-finals
because if I win the next match I will be in semi-finals.
"So it's the moment to keep fighting with a positive
attitude and it's the moment to accept when Roger plays like
this he is better than me, and that's it."
Nadal stayed with Federer for five games but once he lost
the best point of the match to go down 4-2 in the first set he
was blown off court by the Swiss maestro who had never had it so
easy against his Mallorcan nemesis.
"I tried my best. I try my best always, no?" added Nadal,
who has not won a title since claiming the French Open for a
sixth time in June. "But today I didn't play bad first set.
"It's funny, but I didn't play really bad. He didn't have
one mistake during all the match or two mistakes during all the
match. He was playing too aggressive. I tried my best. But it
seems it wasn't enough tonight."
Curiously Nadal, who had not played a match since Shanghai
in October before his win over Mardy Fish on Sunday, said he had
been 100 percent fit against Federer, before suggesting a
shoulder problem had stopped him practising on Monday.
"I had to work a lot yesterday on the recovery on the
shoulder. Seriously yesterday I didn't know if I was going to be
ready to play today," he said.
"It didn't affect my match today because I felt perfect
today. At the same time, for me it's a positive day today
because I played without problems and I can still play and
continue in the tournament and I can still have chance."
