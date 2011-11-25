LONDON Nov 24 By Martyn Herman
Former world number one Rafa Nadal admitted he has struggled
of late to rekindle his passion for tennis on Thursday after
defeat by Jo-Wilfried Tsonga sent him spinning out of the ATP
World Tour Finals at the group stage.
The 25-year-old Spaniard ended 2010 as the dominant force in
men's tennis after completing his career grand slam but apart
from a sixth French Open crown in June, this year has been a
disappointing one by his sky-high standards.
His 7-6 4-6 6-3 defeat by French powerhouse Tsonga came just
two days after he was thrashed in an hour by great rival Roger
Federer and the zip and spark is clearly missing from his game.
Nadal, who has played just three tournaments since losing to
Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final, one of several painful
defeats this year by the Serb world number one, offered an
explanation in a packed news coneference.
"Seriously I could talk for one hour about that," the
10-times grand slam champion said.
"It's because of lots of things. Because probably I was
little bit less passionate for the game, probably I was a little
bit more tired than usual.
"I'm happy how I practised the last three weeks. But to
compete I wasn't in the right way. We can find excuses, we can
find problems, but it's not the moment to say that."
"In your career you have moments where you come back, then
you go down. Today is not my best moment."
While one grand slam title and defeats in the Wimbledon and
U.S. Open finals would be rated as a massive achievement by mere
mortals, 2011 will certainly not be one he looks back on
particularly fondly.
However, he said after trying to win the Davis Cup for Spain
in Seville next weekend he would get himself ready to come back
firing at the Australian Open in January.
"I'm going to continue with the right practice like I had
the last three weeks," he said.
"That's the only way to try to arrive to the 2012 season.
I'll try to arrive in 2012 in very good condition. I'm going to
do all I can to be perfect for the beginning of 2012.
"This end of the year wasn't easy for me. That's hard to
accept. But at the same time that's given me little bit more
desire and a little bit more of a goal for 2012."
Nadal said he was not worried about his form going into the
Davis Cup final against Argentina, a tie that will be played on
his favoured clay.
"On clay I have more time to think. The movements are a
little bit easier for me," he said.
"I will try my best every day to try to win the Davis Cup
for my country. I'm lucky, the team, not only myself, if I'm not
in the right conditions, the captain can choose another player."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ian Ransom)