Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Nov 20 ATP World Tour finals men's singles round robin Group B results on Sunday (prefix denotes seeding; * indicates new result) * 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) beat 8-Mardy Fish (U.S.) 6-2 3-6 7-6(3) 4-Roger Federer (Switzerland) beat 6-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 6-2 2-6 6-4
Group B standings
P W L F A Pts 1. Roger Federer 1 1 0 2 1 2 2. Rafa Nadal 1 1 0 2 1 2 3. Mardy Fish 1 0 1 1 2 0 4. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 1 0 1 1 2 0 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Greg Stutchbury; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)