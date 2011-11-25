Nov 25 ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round
robin Group A results from London on Friday (prefix denotes
seeding, * new result)
Group A
* 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 5-David Ferrer (Spain)
3-6 7-5 6-1
9-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3-6
6-3 6-3
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
Group A
1. Tomas Berdych* 3 2 1 5 4 4
2. David Ferrer* 3 2 1 5 2 4
3. Janko Tipsarevic 2 1 1 3 3 2
4. Novak Djokovic 3 1 2 3 5 2
5. Andy Murray 1 0 1 0 2 0
Group B
1. Roger Federer* 3 3 0 6 2 6
2. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga* 3 2 1 5 3 4
3. Rafa Nadal 3 1 2 3 5 2
4. Mardy Fish 3 0 3 2 6 0
* Denotes qualified for semi-finals
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for tennis stories