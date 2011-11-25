Nov 25 ATP World Tour Finals men's singles round robin Group A results from London on Friday (prefix denotes seeding, * new result) Group A * 7-Tomas Berdych (Czech Republic) beat 5-David Ferrer (Spain) 3-6 7-5 6-1 9-Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 3-6 6-3 6-3

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts Group A 1. Tomas Berdych* 3 2 1 5 4 4 2. David Ferrer* 3 2 1 5 2 4 3. Janko Tipsarevic 2 1 1 3 3 2 4. Novak Djokovic 3 1 2 3 5 2 5. Andy Murray 1 0 1 0 2 0

Group B 1. Roger Federer* 3 3 0 6 2 6 2. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga* 3 2 1 5 3 4 3. Rafa Nadal 3 1 2 3 5 2 4. Mardy Fish 3 0 3 2 6 0

* Denotes qualified for semi-finals

