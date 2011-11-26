Tennis-Resurgent Nadal returns to Queen's Club
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
LONDON Nov 26 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga reached the final of the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-3 7-5 victory against Tomas Berdych on Saturday.
The world number six will face five-times champion Roger Federer in Sunday's final hoping to go one better than Sebastien Grosjean, the last Frenchman to reach the final of the season-ender when he lost to Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.
Tsonga, playing in the elite event for the second time, produced his usual mix of powerful serving and punishing groundstrokes to subdue Czech Berdych, wrapping up victory with his seventh ace in one hour 33 minutes.
He will be playing Federer for the second time in the tournament, having lost a group match last Sunday in three sets. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, Feb 6 A resurgent Rafael Nadal will warm up for Wimbledon by returning to The Queen's Club for the Aegon Championships in June.
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Montpellier International Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Dustin Brown (Germany) beat Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spain) 7-6(4) 6-3 Jeremy Chardy (France) beat 7-Marcel Granollers (Spain) 6-0 3-6 6-3
Feb 6 (Gracenote) - Results from the Ecuador Open Men's Singles Round 1 matches on Monday Janko Tipsarevic (Serbia) beat Daniel Gimeno-Traver (Spain) 4-1 (Gimeno retired) Santiago Giraldo (Colombia) beat Benjamin Becker (Germany) 6-4 6-4 Gerald Melzer (Austria) beat 6-Horacio Zeballos (Argentina) 6-7(4) 6-3 7-6(4)