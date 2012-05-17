PARIS May 17 Former world number one Lleyton
Hewitt, currently ranked 178th, has been granted a wildcard to
enter the French Open main draw along with seven other players,
tournament organisers said on Thursday.
The 31-year old Australian won the U.S. Open in 2001 and
Wimbledon in 2002 but has struggled for form and fitness since.
Hewitt, who did not play at the claycourt grand slam event
last year, has never done better than the quarter-finals in
Paris.
The other wild cards were given to 216th-ranked American
Brian Baker and six Frenchmen.
The French Open will take place from May 27 to June 10.
(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mark Meadows)