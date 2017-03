LONDON May 21 Britain's world number two Andy Murray has pulled out of the French Open due to a back injury, the BBC reported on Tuesday.

"It's been a really tough decision, and I love playing in Paris, but after seeking medical advice I'm not fit to compete," Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Murray retired injured in the Italian Open second round in Rome on his 26th birthday last Wednesday after levelling his match with Spaniard Marcel Granollers by winning the second set.

The French Open starts on May 26. (Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by John Mehaffey)