PARIS, June 6 World number one Serena Williams clinched her 20th grand slam singles title when she outlasted Czech Lucie Safarova 6-3 6-7(2) 6-2 to win the French Open on Saturday.

The American, champion in 2002 and 2013, is now third in the list of all-time major champions behind Australian Margaret Court (24) and German Steffi Graf (22). (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)