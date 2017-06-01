PARIS, June 1 Nicolas Almagro burst into tears as he was forced to retire from his second-round match against Argentine 29th seed Juan Martin del Potro at the French Open on Thursday.

The match was tied at one-set all and 1-1 in the third when the Spaniard quit with an apparent leg injury.

He broke down after returning to his bench and was comforted by Del Potro, who own career has been plagued by injuries.

The Argentine will next face either world number one Andy Murray or Martin Klizan. (Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)