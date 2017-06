(Repeats story first moved at 0200, no change in text) June 8 Facts and figures ahead of Thursday's semi-final between Romanian Simona Halep and Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic at the French Open (prefix number denotes seeding). 3-Halep 2-Pliskova Head-to-Head 4 1 WTA world ranking 4 3 Age 25 25 Height 1.68 metres 1.86 metres Plays Righthanded Righthanded 2017 Win-loss record 23-6 32-8 2017 WTA singles titles 1 2 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)