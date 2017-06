PARIS May 30 Maxime Hamou was banished from the French Open on Tuesday after the French player kissed and cuddled a TV journalist following his first-round exit, the French tennis federation (FFT) said.

"The management of the tournament has deciced to revoke Maxime Hamou's accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday," the FFT said in statement. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)