May 29 Here are the highlights from day two of the French Open tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):
1145: RAONIC EASES PAST DARCIS
- Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic beat Steve Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2 to book a second round spot.
- Canadian Raonic has made it to the quarter-finals in one of his five previous appearances in the competition.
1140: MUGURUZA CRUISES PAST SCHIAVONE
- Defending champion Garbine Muguruza beat Italian Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4 in the first round.
- Muguruza will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the next round.
