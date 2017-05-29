May 29 Here are the highlights from day two of the French Open tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):

1145: RAONIC EASES PAST DARCIS

- Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic beat Steve Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2 to book a second round spot.

- Canadian Raonic has made it to the quarter-finals in one of his five previous appearances in the competition.

1140: MUGURUZA CRUISES PAST SCHIAVONE

- Defending champion Garbine Muguruza beat Italian Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4 in the first round.

- Muguruza will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the next round.

(Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)