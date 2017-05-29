(Adds Gasquet, Zverev-Verdasco)

PARIS May 29 Highlights from day two of the French Open tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT):

1845 ZVEREV-VARDASCO FIRST-ROUND CLASH SUSPENDED

- Ninth seed Alexander Zverev's first-round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco was suspended due to rain and poor light.

- Germany's Zverev lost the first set but battled back to win the second before play was called off for the day with the score at 4-6 6-3.

1805 GASQUET DOWNS DE GREEF

- Frenchman Richard Gasquet, seeded 24th, beat Belgium's Arthur De Greef 6-2 3-6 6-1 6-3 in the first round.

- Gasquet, who reached the quarter-finals last year, hit 46 winners on his way to a comfortable victory and will face either Russia's Teymuraz Gabashvili or Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic in the second round.

1700 MLADENOVIC SURVIVES EPIC BATTLE AGAINST BRADY

- Home favourite Kristina Mladenovic, the number 13 seed, was pushed to the limit by American Jennifer Brady, but hung on to enter the second round with a 3-6 6-3 9-7 victory.

- Mladenovic needed treatment for what appeared to be a back injury midway through the match but dug deep to grind out the win in just under three hours.

1538 PLISKOVA EASES PAST CHINA'S ZHENG

- Women's second seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic beat China's Saisai Zheng 7-5 6-2 in the first round.

- Pliskova, who has never progressed beyond the second round at Roland-Garros, took an hour and 20 minutes to get past Zheng.

1535 STOSUR STORMS PAST KUCOVA

- Australia's Samantha Stosur, the women's number 23 seed, put in a powerful performance against Slovakia's Kristina Kucova, winning 7-5 6-1.

1434 CILIC CHALKS UP ROUTINE WIN AGAINST GULBIS

- Croatian Marin Cilic, the number seven seed, beat Latvia's Ernests Gulbis 6-3 6-3 6-3 in the first round.

1350 NADAL MAKES SHORT WORK OF UNPREDICTABLE PAIRE

- Rafael Nadal kicked off his pursuit of a 10th French Open title with a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-1 first round victory over France's Benoit Paire.

- Nadal has a remarkable record at Roland Garros and his defeat of Paire marked his 73rd win at the French Open.

- The Spaniard has only ever been beaten twice at the tournament, against Robin Soderling in 2009 and Novak Djokovic in 2015.

1345 GOFFIN CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

- Belgium's David Goffin, the number 10 seed, eased his way into the second round with a 6-2 6-2 6-2 victory over Frenchman Paul-Henri Mathieu.

- Goffin, who reached the quarter-finals last year, struck 12 aces en route to his comfortable win and will play Ukrainian Sergiy Stakhovsky in the second round.

1333 DJOKOVIC MAKES WINNING START AT ROLAND GARROS

- Defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Spain's Marcel Granollers 6-3 6-4 6-2.

- The 12-time grand slam champion, who has not won a tour title since January, is working under American Andre Agassi at Roland Garros.

1230 BERTENS TURNS TABLES ON TOMLJANOVIC

- Kiki Bertens, the women's 18th seed, lost the opening set against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, but fought back to win 4-6 6-1 6-1.

- Bertens, who reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2016, plays American Catherine Bellis in the second round.

1225: SOCK BOWS OUT IN DEFEAT TO VESELY

- Unseeded Czech Jiri Vesely beat American Jack Sock, the 14th seed, 7-5 7-5 6-3 to advance to the second round, where he will face Britain's Aljaz Bedene.

1145 HOME HOPE SIMON MAKES FIRST ROUND EXIT

- Frenchman Gilles Simon was beaten by Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili 1-6 6-2 6-4 6-1.

- Basilashvili will face Serbia's Viktor Troicki in the second round.

1130 WOZNIACKI SURVIVES FOURLIS SCARE

- Caroline Wozniacki, the 11th seed, beat Australian teenager Jaimee Fourlis 6-4 3-6 6-2.

- The Dane, who reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros in 2010, had to dig deep against a battling Fourlis, who pushed her more experienced opponent to three sets.

1045: RAONIC EASES PAST DARCIS

- Fifth-seeded Milos Raonic beat Steve Darcis 6-3 6-4 6-2 to book a second round spot.

- Canadian Raonic has made it to the quarter-finals in one of his five previous appearances in the competition.

1040: MUGURUZA CRUISES PAST SCHIAVONE

- Defending champion Garbine Muguruza beat Italian Francesca Schiavone 6-2 6-4.

- Muguruza will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the next round. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)