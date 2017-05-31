PARIS May 31 Highlights from day four of the French Open tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1650 RAONIC BOOKS THIRD-ROUND SPOT

Fifth seed Milos Raonic recovered from a first-set blip to register a 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-4 win over Brazilian Rogerio Dutra Silva.

- The 26-year-old Canadian hit 25 aces on his way to victory in a match that lasted two hours and 23 minutes.

1630 RAMOS VINOLAS ROMPS PAST BONZI

19th seed Albert Ramos Vinolas defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 6-2 6-1 6-1 in the second round on Court 2.

1550 MLADENOVIC ADVANCES WITH STRAIGHT-SETS WIN

- Home favourite Kristina Mladenovic eased past Italian Sara Errani 6-2 6-3.

- The 13th seed recorded an impressive tally of 31 winners to close out victory in an hour and 18 minutes.

1545 NADAL CRUISES INTO THIRD ROUND

- Nine-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal registered a comfortable 6-1 6-4 6-3 victory over Dutchman Robin Haase.

- The 30-year-old Spaniard will face Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia in the third round.

1445 WOZNIACKI SAVOURS DOUBLE BAGEL FOR LUNCH

- Former world number one Caroline Wozniacki thrashed Francoise Abanda 6-0 6-0 to book a third-round spot.

- The 20-year-old Canadian qualifier's cause was not helped by 30 unforced errors during the match that lasted only 52 minutes.

- 11th seed Wozniacki will next face American teenager Catherine Bellis, who defeated last year's semi-finalist Kiki Bertens 6-3 7-6(5).

1410 DJOKOVIC STORMS PAST SOUSA

- Second seed Novak Djokovic sails through with a 6-1 6-4 6-3 victory over Portuguese Joao Sousa.

- World number two Djokovic will face Diego Schwartzman in the third round after the Argentine defeated Italian Stefano Napolitano in straight-sets earlier on Wednesday.

1405 DIMITROV INTO THIRD ROUND

- 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov picked up a comprehensive 6-3 6-4 7-5 win over Spaniard Tommy Robredo, a five-time Roland Garros quarter-finalist.

1330 DEFENDING CHAMPION MUGURUZA FIGHTS BACK TO BEAT KONTAVEIT

- Fourth seed Garbine Muguruza came back from a set down to claim a 6-7(4) 6-4 6-2 victory over Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

- The 23-year-old Spaniard cut down her unforced errors to recover in the second set before hitting 10 winners in the third to cap a spectacular win.

1245 ROGERS THROUGH TO THIRD ROUND

- 2016 quarter-finalist Shelby Rogers reached the third round with a 7-6(6) 6-4 win over Turkey's Cagla Buyukakcay.

1145 GOFFIN ADVANCES TO THIRD-ROUND

- David Goffin advanced to the third round with 6-2 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over Sergiy Stakhovsky of Ukraine.

- The 26-year-old Belgian suffered a blip in the third set before recovering with 11 winners in the fourth to claim the win in 2 hours and 33 minutes.

1135 SIXTH SEED THIEM EASES PAST ITALIAN BOLELLI

- Austrian Dominic Thiem fires an ace down the line to seal his place in the third round with a 7-5 6-1 6-3 win over Italian Simone Bolelli.

- The world number six was broken only once during the match that lasted for two hours and 22 minutes.

1120 MATTEK-SANDS ENDS KVITOVA'S COMEBACK RUN

- American Bethanie Mattek-Sands stunned 15th seed Petra Kvitova in straight-sets 7-6 7-6 to set up a third-round clash with Australia number one Samantha Stosur.

- Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon champion, was playing in her first competition this week after a five-month injury absence following a stabbing by a burglar last year.

1100 HOME FAVOURITE TSONGA BOWS OUT IN FIRST ROUND

- Argentine Renzo Olivio held his overnight advantage to pull off a spectacular upset win over 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 7-5 6-4 6-7 (6) 6-4.

- Olivio, a Roland Garros debutant, had failed to serve out the match on Tuesday after play was called off due to bad light.

1030 VENUS WILLIAMS BEATS JAPAN'S NARA

- Seven-time grand slam winner Venus Williams cruised past Kurumi Nara with a 6-3 6-1 win to book a third round spot.

- Williams, who was runner-up in 2002, made it past the second round for the first time in five years.

0910 PLAY BEGINS ON THE FOURTH DAY

- Last year's Roland Garros semi-finalist Dominic Thiem, five-times Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova start off the second round matches on day four. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond)