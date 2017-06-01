PARIS, June 1 World number one Andy Murray clawed his way back from a set down to defeat Slovakia's Martin Klizan in the French Open second round on Thursday.

The Briton won 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) to set up a third-round clash with Argentine Juan Martin del Potro, who progressed after his opponent Nicolas Almagro retired with a knee injury in the third set.

Earlier, third-seeded Swiss Stan Wawrinka advanced to the third-round without dropping a set so far, outplaying Ukraine's Alexandr Dolgopolov 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5.

In the women's draw, third seed Simona Halep strolled into the third round with a no-nonsense 6-4 6-3 victory over German Tatjana Maria.

Karolina Pliskova had to work hard for her 6-2 4-6 6-3 win over Ekaterina Alexandrova in a see-saw encounter that lasted one hour and 41 minutes.

Highlights from day five of the French Open tennis championships on Thursday (all times GMT):

1930 KEYS BOWS OUT

- Croatian Petra Martic registered a 3-6 6-3 6-1 victory over 12th-seeded American Madison Keys, who was struggling with a wrist injury.

1920 GASQUET BAGS COMFORTABLE WIN

- France's Richard Gasquet claimed a 6-1 6-0 6-4 win over Victor Estrella Burgos of the Dominican Republic on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

1830 CEPEDE ROYG STUNS PAVLYUCHENKOVA

- Veronica Cepede Royg defeated 16th seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in three sets to reach the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

- She is the first Paraguayan to reach this stage of a major since Rossana de los Rios made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros in 2000.

1820 VERDASCO BATTLES PAST HERBERT

- Fernando Verdasco fended off two break points in his final service game to beat France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 6-3 3-6 4-6 6-3 6-3 in three hours and 29 minutes.

- It was Verdasco's 40th five-setter at a grand slam, joining Lyetton Hewitt (45) and Andre Agassi (41) as the only players featured in 40-plus five-set contests in the Open Era.

1815 PLISKOVA SURVIVES ALEXANDROVA SCARE

- Second seed Karolina Pliskova edged Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 4-6 6-3 in a hard-fought second round encounter.

1715 HALEP STROLLS INTO THIRD ROUND

- Third seed Simona Halep defeated German Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-3.

- The 25-year-old Romanian will face Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the third round.

1610 MONFILS CRUISES INTO ROUND THREE

- Frenchman Gael Monfils eased past Brazilian Thiago Monteiro with a 6-1 6-4 6-1 win.

1600 HOTHEAD KYRGIOS LOSES TO ANDERSON

- Nick Kyrgios was knocked out in the second round by South African Kevin Anderson 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2.

- The Australian destroyed two rackets and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set.

1540 EDMUND WINS, TWO BRITS IN THIRD ROUND

- Briton Kyle Edmund secured a third-round spot with a 7-5 6-3 6-1 win over Argentine Renzo Olivo.

1535 MURRAY SETS UP THIRD ROUND CLASH WITH DEL POTRO

- Top seed Andy Murray survived a slow start to get over the line with a 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) win over Martin Klizan of Slovakia.

- The world number one will face Argentine Juan Martin del Potro in round three.

1440 SEVASTOVA DUMPS BOUCHARD

- 17th seed Anastasija Sevastova booked a third round spot with a 6-3 6-0 win over Canadian Eugene Bouchard in 59 minutes.

1410 WAWRINKA OUTPLAYS DOLGOPOLOV

- Third seed Stan Wawrinka, the 2015 champion, reached the third round at Roland Garros with a 6-4 7-6(5) 7-5 win over Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine.

- He will next face Italian Fabio Fognini.

1330 KHACHANOV STUNS BERDYCH

- Russian Karen Khachanov defeated 13th seed Tomas Berdych 7-5 6-4 6-4 to claim one of the biggest wins of his career.

- The 21-year-old Russian is through to the third round of a grand slam for the first time and will face American John Isner.

1315 NISHIKORI EASES PAST CHARDY

- Eighth seed Kei Nishikori stormed past France's Jeremy Chardy 6-3 6-0 7-6(5) to reach the third round.

- The Japanese survived an injury scare after having his chest massaged early in the third set.

1310 LOPEZ EDGES FERRER IN BATTLE OF SPANISH VETERANS

- Spain's Feliciano Lopez advanced to the third round with a 7-5 3-6 7-5 4-6 6-4 victory over compatriot David Ferrer in a gruelling battle that lasted nearly four hours.

1250 TEARFUL ALMAGRO RETIRES, DEL POTRO THROUGH

- Nicolas Almagro was forced to retire against Juan Martin del Porto with the match level at one set all and 1-1.

- Del Potro will face either world number one Andy Murray or Martin Klizan of Slovakia in the third round.

1215 HSIEH INTO THIRD ROUND

- Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei defeated Taylor Townsend 6-0 2-6 6-3 to reach the third-round for the first time at Roland Garros.

- Hsieh stunned British number one Johanna Konta in the first round earlier this week.

1135 RADWANSKA BATTLE PAST VAN UYTVANCK

- Ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska needed nearly two and a half hours to beat Belgian qualifier Alison Van Uytvanck 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3.

- The 28-year-old will face Alize Cornet in the third round.

1130 ISNER ADVANCES

- American John Isner has progressed to the third round with a 6-3 7-6(3) 7-6(2) win over Italian Paolo Lorenzi.

- Isner could face 13th seed Tomas Berdych or Russian Karen Khachanov in the third round.

1110 SVITOLINA SURVIVES PIRONKOVA SCARE

- Fifth seed Elina Svitolina had to claw her way back from a set down to beat former quarter-finalist Tsvetana Pironkova 3-6 6-3 6-2.

1100 HOME FAVOURITE CORNET STORMS PAST STRYCOVA

- Alize Cornet recovered from 4-2 down in the first set to bag a 6-4 6-1 win over Barbora Strycova of Czech Republic.

1055 CILIC BOOKS THIRD ROUND SPOT

- Seventh seed Marin Cilic, one of six men's grand slam champions in the draw, claims a comfortable 6-3 6-2 6-2 win over Russian Konstantin Kravchuk. The Croatian hit an impressive tally of 37 winners during the match.

1050 KASATKINA OUSTS COMPATRIOT VONDROUSOVA

- Daria Kasatkina defeated Marketa Vondrousova 7-6(1) 6-4 in a battle of next-generation Czech youngsters. The 20-year-old reached the third round at Roland Garros for the second consecutive year.

0910 PLAY BEGINS ON THE FIFTH DAY (Compiled by Aditi Prakash and Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)