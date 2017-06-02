Tennis-Djokovic accepts wildcard entry at Eastbourne
June 21 Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has accepted a main draw wildcard to play at the Aegon International in Eastbourne starting June 23, the organisers said on Wednesday.
PARIS, June 2 Highlights from day six of the French Open tennis championships on Friday (all times GMT):
1010 GOFFIN RETIRES INJURED
Belgian 10th seed David Goffin retired with an ankle injury after slipping on Court Suzanne Lenglen while leading in the first set of his third-round match against Argentine Horacio Zeballos.
Goffin, who was 5-4 up, was chasing a deep backhand and slid into a cover, hurting his right ankle.
After Goffin briefly received off-court treatment, the chair umpire announced that the Belgian had to abandon the match.
0910 PLAY BEGINS on DAY SIX
- Defending champion Garbine Muguruza and 11th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov start their third round matches.
- Nine-time French Open winner Rafael Nadal and holder Novak Djokovic will take to the courts later on Friday along with Madrid and Barcelona runner-up Dominic Thiem of Austria. (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, June 21 Junior champion Denis Shapovalov was awarded a wildcard for next month's Wimbledon championships on Wednesday despite earlier this year being disqualified for striking an umpire with a ball.
