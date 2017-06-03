PARIS, June 3 Andy Murray eased into the French Open fourth round on Saturday with a 7-6(8) 7-5 6-0 victory over Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro while Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka beat an out-of-sorts Fabio Fognini before rain halted play.

Murray stayed ahead of Del Potro before racing through the final set with exquisite returning, and third-seed Wawrinka beat Fognini 7-6(2) 6-0 6-2 as the Italian's game fell apart after a strong first set.

Croatian Marin Cilic, seeded seventh, beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez 6-1 6-3 6-3 and Spaniard Fernando Verdasco advanced after beating Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-1 6-3.

Britain's Kyle Edmund was knocked out by South African Kevin Anderson and women's third seed Simona Halep had to dig deep to get past spirited young Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5.

Halep will meet Carla Suarez Navarro in the next round after the Spaniard battled past Russia's Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-4.

Alize Cornet upset ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska 6-2 6-1 to set up an all-French fourth-round clash with Caroline Garcia, who beat Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei 6-4 4-6 9-7.

Dane Caroline Wozniacki defeated American Catherine Bellis 6-2 2-6 6-3 and will face Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, the women's eighth seed, in the round of 16.

Play was suspended for the day with Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori in trouble against South Korea's Chung Hyeon. After winning the first two sets 7-5 6-4, Nishikori lost the third 7-6(4) and was 3-0 down in the fourth.

American John Isner was a set down against Russia's Karen Khachanov, while Gael Monfils was leading compatriot Richard Gasquet 6-5 in the first set before play was halted.

Here are the highlights from day seven of the French Open tennis championships on Saturday (all times GMT):

1510 PLAY INTERRUPTED BY RAIN

Steady rain in Paris interrupted play at 1510 and organisers said that the players would not be called back before 1600.

Japanese eighth seed Kei Nishikori was in trouble against South Korea's Chung Hyeon. After winning the first two sets 7-5 6-4, he lost the third 7-6(4) and was 3-0 down in the fourth.

1500 WAWRINKA BRUSHES PAST ITALY'S FOGNINI

- Third seed Stan Wawrinka reached the fourth round after beating Italian Fabio Fognini 7-6(2) 6-0 6-2.

- The Swiss will face Richard Gasquet or Gael Monfils in the next round.

1410 WOZNIACKI WINS RAIN-DELAYED CLASH

- Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki beat American Catherine Bellis 6-2 2-6 6-3 in their rain-delayed third round match.

- Wozniacki, who is seeded 11th at Roland Garros, plays eighth-seed Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in the next round.

1350 MURRAY BEATS DEL POTRO

- World number one Andy Murray beat Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro 7-6(8) 7-5 6-0.

- Murray started slow but grew into the match, hitting 44 winners and dominating at the net as he saw off a flagging Del Potro in under three hours.

1315 ANDERSON ENDS EDMUND'S RUN

- Unseeded South African Kevin Anderson beat Britain's Kyle Edmund 6-7(6) 7-6(4) 5-7 6-1 6-4.

- The epic battle lasting a shade under four hours saw Anderson serve up 24 aces and hit 65 winners on his way to victory.

- The South African faces seventh seed Marin Cilic next.

1250 VERDASCO MARCHES ON IN PARIS

- Fernando Verdasco beat Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas 6-2 6-1 6-3.

- Cuevas' struggles on serve ultimately handed the Spanish veteran a comfortable victory.

1235 HALEP ADVANCES PAST KASATKINA

- Third seed Simona Halep of Romania beat Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-0 7-5 to progress to the fourth round.

- Halep faces Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro next.

1150 GARCIA BATTLES PAST SPIRITED SU-WEI

- France's Caroline Garcia battled it out with Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei for more than 2-1/2 hours before finally winning the third-round clash 6-4 4-6 9-7.

- Garcia will next meet compatriot Alize Cornet.

1110 SUAREZ NAVARRO DOWNS 14TH-SEED VESNINA

- Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro beat Russian 14th seed Elena Vesnina 6-4 6-4.

1100 CILIC CRUISES INTO ROUND FOUR

- Seventh seed Marin Cilic of Croatia beat Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez 6-1 6-3 6-3 to reach the last-16.

- Cilic served eight aces and struck 31 winners en route to a comfortable victory.

1030 CORNET OUSTS NINTH-SEED RADWANSKA

- France's Alize Cornet beat women's ninth seed Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland 6-2 6-1 to advance to the fourth round.

- Radwanska had no answer to Cornet's guile, as the Frenchwoman used the drop shot to flummox her opponent time and again. (Compiled by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)