Highlights from day nine of the French Open tennis championships on Monday (times GMT):

1750 PLISKOVA FIGHTS BACK TO BEAT CAPEDE ROYG

- Second seed Karolina Pliskova came back from a set down to claim a 2-6 6-3 6-4 win over Paraguayan Veronica Cepede Royg.

- The 25-year-old Czech will meet Caroline Garcia in the quarter-final.

1745 GARCIA OUSTS COMPATRIOT CORNET

- Caroline Garcia defeated Alize Cornet 6-2 6-4 in an all-French fourth-round encounter.

1550 WAWRINKA STORMS PAST HOME FAVOURITE MONFILS

- Third seed Stan Wawrinka defeated France's Gael Monfils 7-5 7-6(7) 6-2 to set up a last eight clash with Croatian Marin Cilic.

- The 32-year-old Swiss reached the last eight without dropping a set.

1530 CILIC THROUGH AFTER ANDERSON RETIRES

- Seventh seed Marin Cilic reached his first Roland Garros quarter-final after South African Kevin Anderson was forced to retire while trailing 6-3 3-0.

1410 NISHIKORI ADVANCES

- Japan's Kei Nishikori reached his seventh grand slam quarter-final with a 0-6 6-4 6-4 6-0 win over experienced Spaniard Fernando Verdasco.

- The eighth seed will next face world number one Andy Murray.

1230 MURRAY CRUISES INTO LAST EIGHT

- Top seed Andy Murray produced a clinical performance to beat unseeded Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-4 6-4 in a fourth-round match that lasted just over two hours.

1125 SVITOLINA ENDS MARTIC'S FAIRYTALE RUN

- Fifth seed Elina Svitolina came back from 2-5 down in the third set to claim a 4-6 6-3 7-5 victory over Croatian qualifier Petra Martic.

- Svitolina will meet Simona Halep of Romania in the quarter-finals.

1010 HALEP BOOKS QUARTER-FINAL SPOT

- Third-seed Simona Halep beat Spaniard Carla Suarez Navarro 6-1 6-1 to reach the quarter-finals.

- Madrid Open champion Halep will play in the last eight at Roland Garros for the second time after finishing runner-up in 2014. (Compiled by Hardik Vyas and Aditi Prakash, editing by Ed Osmond, Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris)