PARIS, June 10 Jelena Ostapenko became the first Latvian to win a grand slam title when she beat Romania's Simona Halep 4-6 6-4 6-3 in the French Open final on Saturday.

The 20-year-old Ostapenko was the first unseeded woman to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup since Britain's Margaret Scriven in 1933.

