Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
PARIS May 31 Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova's comeback was cut short on Wednesday when she was dumped out of the French Open in a second round straight-sets defeat to doubles world number one Bethanie Mattek-Sands.
The 15th seed, who had only returned this week after a five-month injury absence following a stabbing by a burglar last year, littered the court with errors to lose 7-6 7-6.
The 32-year-old American, doubles winner in Paris in 2015, refused to buckle when Kvitova went 4-2 ahead.
She whipped in a series of ferocious forehand winners while also frustrating the Czech, constantly forcing her to the net to win the first set with a tiebreak.
Kvitova, who had struggled with her returns despite the American getting less than half of her first serves in, pulled herself together and rallied back from 3-1 down to force another tiebreak.
The American, however, kept her cool and watched as Kvitova surrendered on match point with her ninth double fault. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann)
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4