Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
PARIS May 31 Defending French Open champion Garbine Muguruza had to claw her way back from a set down to survive a scare from talented Anett Kontaveit and move into the third round with 6-7 6-4 6-2 win.
It was a slow start for the Spanish player, but she eventually played her way into the contest, growing in confidence after the shaky beginning.
She eased through the draw after 2 hours and 8 minutes when Kontaveit slapped a backhand wide.
For Muguruza, the win was revenge for a loss to the Estonian the last time they met, in Stuttgart in April.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Alison Williams)
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4