Tennis-Queen's men's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4
PARIS, June 9 Claycourt king Rafa Nadal marched into his 10th French Open final after demolishing rising Austrian Dominic Thiem 6-3 6-4 6-0 on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.
The 31-year-old Spaniard, back to his best after his Roland Garros reign suffered a two-year hiatus, brushed aside the sixth seed with a daunting show of force.
Thiem had reached the semi-final without dropping a set and had trounced defending champion Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals, but after starting brightly in the early evening sunshine his challenge disappeared into the encroaching shadows.
Nadal has dropped only 29 games to reach the final -- surpassing his previous best of 35 in 2012.
Waiting for him will be Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka who outlasted world number one Andy Murray in an epic five-setter. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
HALLE, Germany, June 22 World number nine Kei Nishikori's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback on Thursday when he was forced to retire injured from his Halle Open round of 16 match against Russian Karen Khatchanov.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat 3-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3-2 (Nishikori retired)