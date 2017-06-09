Tennis-Queen's men's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4
June 9 Following are some key statistics from Spaniard Rafael Nadal's 6-3 6-4 6-0 semi-final victory over Austria's Dominic Thiem in the French Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding). 4-Nadal 6-Thiem Aces 2 3 Double faults 2 3 Break points won 6/10 1/8 Winners 23 21 Net points won 9/14 10/12 Unforced errors 22 34 Total points won 94 61 Match time: Two hours and seven minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
HALLE, Germany, June 22 World number nine Kei Nishikori's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback on Thursday when he was forced to retire injured from his Halle Open round of 16 match against Russian Karen Khatchanov.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Halle Open Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Karen Khachanov (Russia) beat 3-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 3-2 (Nishikori retired)