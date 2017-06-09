Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
June 9 Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's French Open final between Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Romanian Simona Halep (prefix number denotes seeding).
3-Halep Ostapenko
Head-to-Head 0 0
WTA world ranking 4 47
Age 25 20
Height 1.68 metres 1.77 metres
Plays Righthanded Righthanded
2017 Win-loss record 24-6 28-11
2017 WTA singles titles 1 0 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4