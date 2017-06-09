Tennis-Birmingham Classic women's singles round 2 results
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Birmingham Classic Women's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday Camila Giorgi (Italy) beat 2-Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 6-4 4-6 6-2
June 9 A look at the records of Latvian Jelena Ostapenko and Romanian Simona Halep at Roland Garros this year ahead of their clash for the French Open final title.
JELENA OSTAPENKO (record at French Open 2017)
Semi-finals: beat Timea Bacsinszky (Switzerland) 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4-6 6-2 6-2
Fourth round: beat Samantha Stosur (Australia) 2-6 6-2 6-4
Third round: beat Lesia Tsurenko (Ukraine) 6-1 6-4
Second round: beat Monica Puig (Puerto Rico) 6-3 6-2
First round: beat Louisa Chirico (U.S.) 4-6 6-3 6-2
3-SIMONA HALEP (record at French Open 2017)
Semi-finals: beat Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 6-4 3-6 6-3
Quarter-finals: beat Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 3-6 7-6(6) 6-0
Fourth round: beat Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain) 6-1 6-1
Third round: beat Daria Kasatkina (Russia) 6-0 7-5
Second round: beat Tatjana Maria (Germany) 6-4 6-3
First round: beat Jana Cepelova (Slovakia) 6-2 6-3 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)
LONDON, June 22 Fourth seed Marin Cilic overpowered American teenager Stefan Kozlov 6-0 6-4 to reach the quarter-finals of the Aegon Championships on the Queen's Club grass on Thursday.
June 22 (Gracenote) - Results from the Queen's Men's Singles Round 2 matches on Thursday 4-Marin Cilic (Croatia) beat Stefan Kozlov (U.S.) 6-0 6-4