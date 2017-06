(Adds detail)

June 8 Following are some key statistics from Latvian Jelena Ostapenko's 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3 semi-final victory over Swiss Timea Bacsinszky in the French Open on Thursday (prefix number denotes seeding).

Ostapenko 30-Bacsinszky

Aces 3 5

Double faults 3 1

Break points won 8/15 8/14

Winners 50 22

Net points won 19/27 3/4

Unforced errors 45 19

Total points won 106 105

Match time: Two hours and 24 minutes (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Julien Pretot)