PARIS, June 1 Second seed Karolina Pliskova survived a see-saw encounter against unheralded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2 4-6 6-3 on Thursday to reach the third round of the French Open for the first time.

A U.S. Open finalist last year, the Czech world number three looked to be cruising to victory after clinching the first set in 20 minutes.

Pliskova, who has won two titles this season, inexplicably lost her rhythm in the second set and her unforced errors started to mount up as Alexandrova displayed her staying power in the baseline rallies.

The Russian world number 86 wasted a setpoint at 5-3 but made amends in the next game to level the match.

Pliskova, though, was in no mood for any further drama. She broke midway through the third set and settled the contest on her second matchpoint. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)