Tennis-Djokovic accepts wildcard entry at Eastbourne
June 21 Three-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has accepted a main draw wildcard to play at the Aegon International in Eastbourne starting June 23, the organisers said on Wednesday.
PARIS, June 2 Fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the French Open last 16 after Spanish veteran Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired at the start of the second set on Friday.
Raonic cruised through the first set 6-1 in 21 minutes and led 1-0 in the second when the Spaniard retired at the changeover.
The Canadian will now face the winner of the third round match between Grigor Dimitrov and Pablo Carreno Busta. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON, June 21 Junior champion Denis Shapovalov was awarded a wildcard for next month's Wimbledon championships on Wednesday despite earlier this year being disqualified for striking an umpire with a ball.
