PARIS, June 2 Fifth seed Milos Raonic reached the French Open last 16 after Spanish veteran Guillermo Garcia-Lopez retired at the start of the second set on Friday.

Raonic cruised through the first set 6-1 in 21 minutes and led 1-0 in the second when the Spaniard retired at the changeover.

The Canadian will now face the winner of the third round match between Grigor Dimitrov and Pablo Carreno Busta. (Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Ken Ferris)